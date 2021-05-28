Free tattoo fonts: 55 of the best designs

Yep, men do buy wallets. While it’s true many of us acquire them (often from distant relatives on Christmas day), there are still plenty of grown-up folk out there who buy their own. And we’re all for it. Because wallets are where we store our most prized assets, like cash and bank cards. Though this in itself is a contentious issue. Why? Well, some people shudder at the idea of having to carry cash in a contactless society. Others, however, can’t imagine having a wallet without separate sections for notes and coins.But we’re not here to judge. That’s why, when...