To showcase the latest achievements and research progress in the field of horticulture, and promote communication and cooperation among world experts, the 8th International Horticulture Research Conference will be held from July 20 to 22, 2021 in Nanjing, China, and will be broadcast live online through the Zoom Webinar at the same time. The conference is hosted by Nanjing Agricultural University and Michigan State University, convened by Prof. Fadi Chen of Nanjing Agricultural University and Prof. Steven van Nocker of Michigan State University.