Video Games

PlayStation games could be coming to iPhone and Android this year — Sony CEO confirms

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony reveals it wants to bring first-party PlayStation IPs to mobile in order to tap into the smartphone gaming market, stating it is currently "exploring the mobile market." According to Sony's recent Corporate Strategy meeting, PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan stated the company is looking to reach millions of more gamers on a mobile platform, something the gaming giant originally tried with PlayStation Mobile during the PS Vita era.

www.laptopmag.com
