PlayStation games could be coming to iPhone and Android this year — Sony CEO confirms

Lately, it feels that everything is coming up PC. Our feet are soaked, but our cuffs are bone dry. With companies like Microsoft set to release first-party games on day one, and Sony warming up to delivering hot PlayStation games, things are looking fantastic. Of course, on the subject of Sony, the company and its PlayStation Studios have been approaching the move to put its games on PC with baby steps. Granted, it makes sense for Microsoft, a PC-and console-focused company, to embrace the two platforms. So far, it’s been hard to get an idea of Sony’s plans. Speaking with the PlayStation Blog, the head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst, opened up a bit more on what’s coming next. Basically, Sony will continue to release first-party PlayStation games for PC, but only when it decides the time is right.