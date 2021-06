COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork named Brian Kortan as head men’s golf coach for the Aggies after a successful season as the team’s interim head coach.Kortan, who joined the Aggie golf program as an assistant in 2013, guided the Aggies to a spot in the NCAA Championships, a pair of tournament victories and the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Championship after taking over the Aggies on an interim basis last August. Bjork removed the interim tag after a national search that was aided by Turnkey Coaching Solutions.