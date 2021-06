Lobster, or if you’re from New England — Lobstah, is among the most coveted seafood around. Because of this, we have to pay the market price for these overgrown crawfish, which means the cost goes up and down based on supply and demand. The most recent numbers had lobster at almost $10 per pound, and when you think about all the inedible shell, it comes out to a lot more. That’s why canned, pre-cooked lobster is always more expensive than the whole lobster itself.