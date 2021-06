In terms of risk, this liaison with Northern Ballet at Sadler’s Wells – the middle part of their brief three-venue, post-lockdown tour – was anything but dangerous. The specially adapted version of David Nixon’s full-length interpretation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 18th-century epistolary novel requires a small cast (just eleven dancers), no scenic transitions and an orchestra exclusively comprised of strings, which ticked all the boxes for socially-distanced performance and – in a very important sense – it seems only fair to review it against the essential requirement, which was to present a ballet for these times that was safe.