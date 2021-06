Business leaders across the C-suite see the cloud‘s role in helping to achieve their company’s growth ambitions — and they have high expectations. But few organizations are positioned for the cloud to fully deliver on its promise, according to research firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. PwC’s inaugural U.S. Cloud Business Survey of over 500 executives found that more than half (53%) of companies aren’t realizing substantial value from cloud investments. That’s despite the fact that 56% view the cloud as a platform for innovation and growth.