Remote Production ebook Now Available

Making A Scene brings you a review of Plugin Boutique’s Scaler 2. If you are a songwriter or music composer, you know that sometimes you run into that dreaded writers block. Sometimes it only takes a new sound, or chord progression to break you out of it and allow the muse to inspire you. Scaler 2 is designed to be the type of tool for the music composer and Songwriter to inspire and to break you out of your box by exposing you to a wide variety of progressions, melodies, and huge amount of alliterations of rhythms and performances.