Remote Production ebook Now Available
The term “remote production” has taken on new meaning over the past year and a half. What was once considered one element of the live production workflow, became the dominant process as broadcasters and viewers isolated themselves. News shows became Zoom-a-thons, which created a whole new set of issues as reporters, anchors, and media personalities struggled with setting up home studios, backdrops and often undependable broadband connections.www.tvtechnology.com