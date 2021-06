AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art radio-frequency semiconductors for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space and other commercial applications, is finalizing a strategic investment and joint venture with SN2N LLC (“SN2N”). SN2N develops low-cost, platform-independent data protection and encryption solutions. The agreement will outline the design and manufacture of an unhackable communications channel built around state-of-the art signal amplification secured by intelligence-community-caliber hardware encryption. The announcement noted that the two companies have already completed a proof-of-concept demonstration and are now moving forward on the development of commercial-grade solutions. The anticipated solutions will be based on proprietary chipsets that provide secure data transfer to cell phones, computers, servers, routers and more. “SN2N was formed by a highly experienced team to provide state-of-the-art, hardware-based security technologies previously only available to the global intelligence community for national security applications,” said AmpliTech Group CEO Fawad Maqbool in the press release. “Our joint vision is to address the urgent need to provide next-generation data transmission capabilities and security required to support projected exponential growth in transmission requirements. This joint venture underscores AmpliTech’s commitment to innovation and leadership in building upon our best-in-class solutions to deliver new and enhanced products that deliver unrivaled performance and value to our customers. Our size and innovative culture enable us to move quickly and efficiently — something that is largely impossible at larger, less entrepreneurial companies.”