Due to Memorial Day, "Last Week Tonight" did not air an episode. However, they did upload a segment to YouTube in which John Oliver lamented the lack of creativity in the cereal industry. We remember Oops! All Berries, but that was released over a decade ago. In all this, the Cheerios Twitter account received special mention of a social media presence that makes no pretensions to effort, merely recycling through the various trends of Twitter positivity that due to social media logic, receives no attention. So, John Oliver issued them the challenge to throw an F-bomb at someone. If they did so, the show would donate $25,000 to the charity of their choice. The show would double that donation if Cheerios targeted a particular, non-famous individual.