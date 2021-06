This is the best sour cream pound cake I have ever tasted! It is moist, soft, and has the most perfect flavor with a blend of butter, vanilla, and tangy sour cream. Pound cake has such a rich flavor you do not need a bunch of fancy toppings or sauces to make it taste better. This sour cream pound cake is luscious all by itself. This makes this pound cake one of the best options for taking to a party or potluck. You can bring this cake in all its simple glory and it will be devoured, it is just so good!