Chelsea are interested in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. BILD says Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the France winger, who is in contract dispute with Bayern. The Bayern star has seen new contract talks deadlocked for several months as he seeks parity with the club's highest earners. The France World Cup winner believes he deserves to be among the club's best paid senior players given the success he's helped bring to Bayern since arriving in 2017 from Juventus.