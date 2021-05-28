Sean Patrick Clarkin, May 24

Sean Patrick Clarkin, 28, was called home unexpectedly May 24, 2021 in Wanchese, NC. Sean was born July 8, 1992 and raised on the Outer Banks. During his working years, Sean was a professional fisherman- but he was a natural waterman from the moment of his birth. Sean was known most for his charismatic humor and his beautiful smile. When he was off the water, Sean was enjoying all the outdoors had to offer- including hunting, fishing, biking, swimming, and beach-bumming. He was also a standout athlete at First Flight High School where he excelled in football and lacrosse especially. Most of all, Sean was a son of Christ. He was a cherished son of his parents who give all the glory to God for the gift of their son’s birth and life.