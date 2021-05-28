Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon rolls out ZenBooth for warehouse employees

By Julia Musto
FOXBusiness
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has introduced mindful practice kiosks called "ZenBooths." The boxes were created in an effort to help warehouse employees "recharge" their internal batteries by utilizing a "library of mental health and mindful practices" like positive affirmations and guided meditations, according to a now-deleted Twitter video (an Amazon spokesperson said the tweet was deleted due to "angry" and "inappropriate" comments toward the program and the employee who created it).

www.foxbusiness.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Warehouses#Health And Safety#Mental Health#Zenbooths#Workingwell#Amazen#Wellness Centers#Eatwell#Fox Business#Center Of Investigative#Osha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Chicago, ILZacks.com

Walgreens' (WBA) Retail Products Now Available on Uber Eats

WBA - Free Report) is expanding its collaboration with Uber Technologies (. UBER - Free Report) to provide retail products directly to customers via Uber Eats platform. The on-demand delivery service is now available from more than 7,800 stores across the United States, with plans to add Puerto Rico soon.
Businessgranthshala.com

Amazon tests warehouse robots it claims will reduce worker injuries

Amazon is testing robots that it claims will cut workers’ injuries at its warehouses — a serious problem that was recently highlighted by CEO Jeff Bezos. Robots – nicknamed Burt, Ernie, Kermit and Scooter – can pick up boxes and move them across spacious facilities “to reduce the need for employees to reach up or bend over when receiving items – and thus more strenuous movements.” limit,” according to to blog Post posted on Amazon Sunday.
Businessthepaypers.com

InMobi-owned Glance buys social commerce startup Shop101

Content discovery platform Glance has announced acquiring India-based full stack ecommerce platform Shop101 in an undisclosed value through a combination of cash and equity. According to a statement made by the company, with Shop101, Glance and Roposo will have access to a ecommerce technology platform, supply chain infrastructure and the talent base required to build an influencer-driven commerce platform. This will also reportedly benefit Shop101’s suppliers who can leverage Glance’s 125 million+ daily active users to grow their businesses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AiFi And Żabka Launch First Autonomous Convenience Store In Poland

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFi, the leading company creating frictionless autonomous shopping experiences powered by AI, in tandem with Żabka, the largest convenience store chain in Poland, today announced the official launch of Żabka's first autonomous convenience store in Poznan, Poland. The 210-sqft NanoStore will be situated between a trade -fair center and train station, servicing commuters on the go with fresh coffee and snacks.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Walgreens partners with Uber Eats for on-demand delivery in US

Now you can get your Walgreens purchases delivered via Uber Eats. On Tuesday, Walgreens announced that customers in the U.S. will be able to order products for on-demand delivery directly from the Uber Eats app. According to the announcement, customers can already order products for delivery from more than 7,800...
Minoritiesnbnews24.com

What We Learned About Amazon’s Warehouse Workers

And Black associates on the warehouse had been virtually 50 p.c extra prone to be fired — whether or not for productiveness, misconduct or absenteeism — than their white friends, the information present. (Amazon mentioned it couldn’t affirm the information with out realizing extra specifics about its supply.)Derrick Palmer, a Black employee at JFK8, started on the firm in 2015 as an fanatic, and he was typically a prime producer.However between the fixed monitoring, the belief that many staff are slackers and the dearth of development alternative, “lots of minority staff simply felt like we had been getting used,” Mr. Palmer mentioned. His feedback echoed the sentiment of Black staff behind an unsuccessful unionization marketing campaign at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama this yr.This spring, the corporate launched a bunch of range plans, together with a aim to “retain workers at statistically comparable charges throughout all demographics” — an implicit admission that the numbers had been uneven throughout races. At JFK8, leaders are holding weekly “expertise evaluate” conferences to make sure that Black and Latino staff, amongst others, are advancing.5. Lots of Amazon’s most contentious insurance policies return to Jeff Bezos’ authentic imaginative and prescient.A number of the practices that the majority frustrate workers — the short-term-employment mannequin, with little alternative for development, and the usage of expertise to rent, monitor and handle staff — come from Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and chief government.He believed that an entrenched work drive created a “march to mediocrity,” mentioned David Niekerk, a former long-serving vice chairman who constructed the corporate’s authentic human sources operations within the warehouses.Firm information confirmed that the majority workers turned much less keen over time, he mentioned, and Mr. Bezos believed that folks had been inherently lazy. “What he would say is that our nature as people is to expend as little power as potential to get what we wish or want,” Mr. Niekerk mentioned. That conviction was embedded all through the enterprise, from the convenience of instantaneous ordering to the pervasive use of knowledge to get essentially the most out of workers.
Polk County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Amazon sold warehouse in Polk County for $170 million

Another Amazon.com facility in Polk County has sold for a blistering price. Amazon’s 1.078 million-square-foot warehouse in Auburndale has sold to a corporate entity linked to Boston-based Eaton Vance Real Estate Investment Group for $170 million in a deal that closed June 2, according to Polk County property records. Eaton...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Staff turnover at Amazon warehouses is staggeringly high, according to NYT investigation

Dayana Santos’s day went from bad to worse quickly. She was an employee at JFK8, a massive Amazon fulfilment centre in New York City. First, her bus was late. Then, her team was reassigned to a new part of the warehouse, so she searched all over looking for her new workstation. That afternoon, Ms Santos, formerly a top performer, learned that Amazon’s pervasive employee-tracking technology had registered she had spent too much time “off task.” She was being fired.That’s just one of the many explosive details in a new investigation into JFK8 and Amazon’s broader labour practices from The...
Businessprotocol.com

Amazon uses glitchy HR tech to manage its warehouse workers

Amazon's glitchy human resources technology, combined with policies that create turnover instead of retention, make the company's warehouse and fulfillment jobs even harder than they already are for workers and leave many without anyone to help address their problems, according to a New York Times investigation of the company's JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Canada Offers Employees Exclusive Access To Select Virtual Care Providers To Enhance Physical, Mental, Social And Financial Health

My Wellbeing digital resource extends Amazon's commitment to employee care beyond the workplace. SEATTLE, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced its latest employee care initiative, My Wellbeing, a best-in-class digital resource providing employees with a single point of access to a range of physical, mental, social and financial care providers. Through the platform, Amazon employees can use their mobile devices or computers to access exclusive virtual physiotherapy sessions, a virtual gym, mental health support, mindfulness sessions and more, further strengthening their health and wellbeing.
Businessmorns.ca

Amazon develops new technologies to enhance employee safety

Teams at the Amazon Robotics and Advanced Technology labs in both Seattle, Washington, and northern Italy have begun diligently testing out new technology they hope will improve safety for employees by carrying out tasks such as transportation of carts, packages and totes through Amazon facilities. One common activity involves the...
BusinessThe Next Web

New Amazon robots could enable ‘safer’ exploitation of warehouse staff

Weeks after a study revealed that Amazon warehouse workers are injured at higher rates than staff at rival firms, the company has revealed it’s testing new robots designed to improve employee safety. The e-commerce giant has ingratiatingly named two of the bots after Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie. Bert is...
Arvada, CODenver Post

Proposed Amazon distribution warehouse faces next test: the Arvada City Council

After nearly half a year battling one of the largest companies in the world, Arvada residents will take their fight against Amazon to city hall. On Monday night, the Arvada City Council will decide whether to annex and rezone land on the west side of town to allow the online retail giant to construct a 112,000-square-foot distribution center and a 1,100-space parking lot next to homes and a popular bike and walking path where owls perch overhead and bobcats lurk in the shadows.
Businessthewealthrace.com

Amazon details new warehouse robots, ‘Ernie’ and ‘Bert’. : stocks

Amazon warehouse staff might quickly be joined by a pair new co-workers: Ernie and Bert. These are the names of the brand new robots Amazon is testing with the objective of lowering strenuous actions for staff. Whereas the introduction of robots to the office usually raises questions on whether or...
Bothell, WA987thebull.com

Spouse Of Amazon Employee Sentenced For Insider Trading Of Amazon Stock

SEATTLE (AP) – A 37-year-old Bothell, Washington man was sentenced to 26 months in prison for illegally trading Amazon stock. Viky Bohra pleaded guilty in November 2020 securities fraud. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says Bohra admitted he used Amazon inside information to trade Amazon stock between 2016 and 2018,...
Perryville, MDpv-magazine.com

Amazon warehouse fire linked to solar installation

The cause of a fire on the roof of an Amazon Warehouse in Perryville, Maryland, has been deemed to be an issue with a rooftop solar system, according to Susquehanna Hose Co. The State Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as accidental. No one was injured in the incident. The...