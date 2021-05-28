Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Berlin-based fintech re:cap closes $1.5m pre-seed funding round

finextra.com
 29 days ago

Berlin-based fintech re:cap today announced the successful closing of a USD 1.5m pre-seed funding round. The round is being led by Entrée Capital1, which has previously invested in fintech startups such as Stripe, Rapyd, Prospa and Fundbox. An internationally renowned group of fintech angels and founders, including Chris Adelsbach, Perry Blacher, Jan Beckers, Ramin Niroumand, Jens Lapinski, Mark Ransford, Chris Hitchen and Simon Leicht have also joined the financing round. re:cap is building a digital marketplace with a financing solution for companies with recurring revenue streams.

www.finextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Assets Under Management#Tech Company#Stripe Rapyd#Fintech Angels#European#Cpo#Liqid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fintech
Related
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Some UK VC Firms Opening Funding Rounds To Individual Investors

Venture capital company Forward Partners is joining Draper Esprit and Augmentum in opening early-stage funding rounds and public offerings to individual investors via the PrimaryBid platform, the Financial Times reported on Friday (June 25) citing sources. London-headquartered Forward Partners is including individual investors in an upcoming initial public offering (IPO)...
MarketsHouston Chronicle

AI Global Investors Partners with Quantamental Asset Manager Duo Reges

Team focused on researching and trading human/machine behavioral biases joins AI Global Investors. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AIGI”), a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd. (“AI”), today announced a partnership with Duo Reges Capital Management (“Duo Reges”), the latest team to join AIGI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Duo Reges team boasts an impressive background in data science garnered from leading technology firms including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft, and brings to bear a unique skillset which they have successfully employed over the past several years to mine alpha from public equity markets. Duo Reges is led by data science veteran Anand (Andy) Chakraborty.
Businesscstoredecisions.com

C-Store Delivery Platform Lula Closes Seed Funding Round

Philadelphia-based technology company Lula, which transforms convenience stores into last-mile micro-fulfillment centers, recently closed its first round of seed funding to expand its operations at a time when digital order delivery has caught the attention of consumers nationwide. Alongside Exelon Corp., Lula also received investment from SOSV and Plug and...
Businesssecuritybrief.asia

Illumio closes $225m funding round, drives zero trust security

Illumio has closed its $225 million Series F funding round to reach a $2.75 billion valuation. The round was led by Thoma Bravo and is also supported by Franklin Templeton, funds managed by Hamilton Lane, and Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital. Illumio CEO and co-founder Andrew Rubin...
Businesscioreview.com

Cloudrise Closes Seed Round of Funding to Accelerate its Growth

Cloudrise increases growth in 2021 by completing its seed round of funding and adding new talent to its board of directors. FREMONT, CA: Cloudrise increases growth in 2021 by completing its seed round of funding, adding new talent to its board of directors, strengthening core alliances, and providing customers with high-quality data security and automation services.
BusinessBenzinga

Princeton Digital Seeks $2B Valuation From Fund Raise: Bloomberg

Warburg Pincus backed Asia-focused data center operator Princeton Digital Group Pte is eyeing a fundraise that could boost its valuation to $2 billion, Bloomberg reports. The New York-based private equity firm is in discussions with financial advisers. It seeks to raise about $400 million for Princeton Digital ahead of a potential initial public offering in the coming quarters.
Marketsadvisor.ca

CI GAM to rename investment funds

Toronto-based CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) is renaming no fewer than 156 investment funds. On Thursday, the asset manager announced it is retiring its legacy boutique brands that were integrated under the CI GAM banner last fall. “Rebranding our funds reflects the important changes we have made in building...
Businessvmblog.com

AtomicJar Launches With $4M Seed Funding Round Led by boldstart ventures

AtomicJar, a company on a mission to make integration testing easier for developers across the software development lifecycle, announced during a keynote presentation at the jLove conference that it has closed a $4M seed funding round led by boldstart ventures, with participation from other notable VCs and individual investors including Tribe Capital and Chalfen Ventures. AtomicJar will use the funding to grow the core developer team serving the Testcontainers community, build new enterprise features and functionality, and continue to extend the ecosystem of frameworks in the Java ecosystem that provide native integration testing with Testcontainers.
MarketsAmerican Banker

Fintech unicorn Upgrade eyes new funding at $3 billion

Upgrade, a lending startup that counts Banco Santander SA and SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank as investors, is seeking to triple its valuation in a fresh funding round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The company, advised by FT Partners, has begun discussions with growth-focused private...
Businessfinextra.com

SoftBank leads $28 million round in Atom Finance

Atom Finance, the consumer software platform providing access to institutional-quality investment resources, today announced a $28 million Series B funding round led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund with participation from existing investors General Catalyst and Base Partners. The funding comes on the heels of the firm’s recently announced partnership...
NFLgamblingnews.com

Quarter4 Completes $1.6M Seed Funding Round

AI predictive sports data and analytics firm also announced the entry of two new members to its board of directors. AI predictive sports data and analytics platform Quarter 4 has announced the completion of its seed funding round. The company raised $1.6 million, which will go toward the acquisition of strategic talent to bolster its technical and sales teams. The company plans to double its staff by the end of 2021.
BusinessSFGate

Phylum Closes $4.5M in Seed Funding and Comes Out of Stealth Mode

EVERGREEN, Colo. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Phylum, the company defining the future of software supply chain security, announced today that it raised $4.5 million in seed funding led by First In with participation from TechOperators; General Advance; Verissimo Ventures; Area 51 Ventures; Vijay Pandurangan; Philip Martin, CSO for Coinbase; and Caleb Sima, CSO for Robinhood.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

H/L Ventures Announces Closing of its CityRock Venture Capital Fund

Focused on High Growth, Positive Impact, and Diverse Founding Teams. H/L Ventures (https://h-l.vc/), a pioneer in the venture studio and impact investing world, today announced the closing of its Series A fund CityRock Venture Partners, LP (“CityRock”). CityRock, like all H/L Ventures investment funds, is focused on investing in companies at the nexus of growth, impact, and diversity. Closed to new investment, CityRock launches with a six-company portfolio, all of which are founded and led by underrepresented entrepreneurs.
Marketsfinextra.com

Crypto market data startup Kaiko raises $24m

Paris-based cryptocurrency market data provider Kaiko has raised $24 million in a Series A funding round led Anthemis and Underscore VC. Point Nine, Alven and Hashkey Capital joined the round for Kaiko as it bids to scale crypto financial data services for institutions. The funding will be used to develop...
EconomyCoinDesk

DeFi Insurance Upstart Risk Harbor Goes Live With $3.25M in Seed Funding

“When a governance process decides whether a claim is legitimate or not, they tend to lean towards the claim not being legitimate because they don’t want to pay their money,” Risk Harbor co-founder Drew Patel said in an interview. “Why can’t we have the rules on-chain, stating that if certain events occur, there’s a payout?”
Environmentaithority.com

Rheaply Closes $2.2 Million Inter-series Funding Round With Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund And MIT Solve

Investments Will Fund The Development Of Carbon-related Rheaply Feature Updates To Help Companies Measure Carbon Emissions Savings From Reuse And Fuel The Circular Economy. Rheaply, a climate tech company that combines a resource-sharing network with a user-friendly asset management platform, announced that it has raised a $2.2 million inter-series funding round led by Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, with additional investments made by MIT Solve’s investment arm, Solve Innovation Future. The investments will be directed toward building carbon-based reporting into the platform, so companies can measure carbon emissions reductions as they utilize the platform.
MarketsNew Haven Register

The playbook to raise capital for your startup

First of all, we have to start by understanding how a Venture Capital mutual fund works. VCs are capital vehicles that seek to place their resources in companies with high potential and accelerated growth - better known as startups - and usually seek returns of at least 10X on the capital they inject over a time horizon of around 5 years or more. In fact, because of how they are structured, like any other investment fund, they have specific timeframes to follow in order to “divest” their capital and distribute the possible returns among their investors (known as LP, limited partners, as they are non-operating partners and can be both institutional investors, for example, an Afore, and private investors with their assets).