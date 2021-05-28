Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Impressions – Nook & Chill by GameChops

By Tom Brown
nintendowire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Catch Nook & Chill debut live on YouTube below at 12 p.m. CT!. The past year and change has been long and stressful for most of us, but thankfully there are always ways to unwind. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was an early option, with its slow-paced island living, and I’m sure more than few have discovered the musical genre of low-fi beats to chill to.

nintendowire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catch Nook Chill#Animal Crossing#New Horizons#K K Slider#Game Chops#Roost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesPolygon

PowerWash Simulator is my new chill vibes game

PowerWash Simulator is a refreshing game, and it’s not just because of the millions of gallons of water that you’ll use to mindlessly wash away sheets of grime. It’s exactly what the label on the tin says: You have a power washer, and you are confronted with things to clean. If you have ever watched an infomercial where a guy uses a power washer to immediately blast 500 years of accumulated filth away and thought, “Oh, hell yeah,” then you will enjoy PowerWash Simulator.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Moonglow Bay Reveals Aquarium in New Gameplay Clip

First announced earlier this year, Coatsink and developer Bunnyhug Games were able to catch the attention of fans of chill, wholesome games with Moonglow Bay, a fishing RPG set in 1980s Eastern Canada where you play as rookie angler trying to honor the memories of their deceased partner while keeping their business alive, along with the town’s economy. But what exactly can you do with the fish after you’ve caught them? Well, in a new clip from the recent Day of the Devs showcase that also showed off more fishing gameplay, it appears you can go beyond cooking and selling them (through vending machines, no less), as you can donate them to a newly-revealed aquarium as well, Animal Crossing-style, thus preserving the fish you catch and allowing you to view them. And as one more announcement, it was revealed that Moonglow Bay would be headed to the Epic Games Store as well, alongside Steam, XSX, and XB1 releases, giving this quirky little fishing game even more of an audience when it comes out sometime soon.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Caption Contest 299: Breath of the Wild is Perfect Now

Happy E3 Week, everybody! Before the festivities really pop off tomorrow morning with the Nintendo Direct, why not have a little fun with the Zelda Dungeon Caption Contest. Now, given that we’re all hoping for some Breath of the Wild 2 news this week, I almost — almost — went with an image from the game’s debut trailer for this week’s contest. But something far more important came up. In case you missed it, a beautiful human being modded a Shiba Inu into Breath of the Wild, so I have no choice but to feature a screenshot of that instead.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon TCG: The Best Chilling Reign Cards

The new Chilling Reign expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game has a lot of new cards! So which ones should you check out? Here are some handy recommendations that should cover what you’re wanting, no matter what that happens to be!. The most interesting cards. They may not be...
Video Gamesunrealengine.com

Exploring Stonefly - A chill and tranquil action adventure game

As Game Director, Bohdon Sayre tackles technical challenges in new technologies while iterating on game prototypes that eventually become releases from the studio. With a background in computer animation and a vast technical knowledge of production pipelines, Bohdon is Flight School Studio’s Swiss army knife. He is hands-on with every interactive project at the studio, providing not only technical direction but also artistic vision at every step of the process. His past game titles include Diggs Nightcrawler, Island Time VR, Emmy Award nominated Manifest 99, and IGF Award finalist Creature in the Well. Bo was previously the CTO of Moonbot Studios, where he set up the studio pipeline for their Academy Award winning film, The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore.
Video GamesComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Reveal Trailer Leaves Fans With "Chills"

EA and DICE finally revealed the new Battlefield game today. Dubbed Battlefield 2042, the new installment in the series is taking players to the future when it releases this October, and right now, Battlefield fans are boarding the hype train en masse. To reveal the game, EA and DICE released a five-minute-long in-engine trailer that doesn't feature a drop of gameplay, but does feature several heart-pounding and hype-inducing scenes.
Video GamesDestructoid

The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch system features four classic games

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the publisher revealed a cool new addition to its growing range of Game & Watch LCD-style devices. The Legend of Zelda: Game & Watch features four games in total, taken from the very earliest adventures of the land of Hyrule. The system includes the original...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Breath of the Wild 2 Skyward Sword connection?

With the big new trailer for the game revealed at Nintendo E3 Direct, is the publisher teasing a Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Skyward Sword connection? The BOTW 2 trailer had a lot of great new gameplay details about the new Zelda game, but it also spent a lot of time in the clouds, with Link sky-diving far above Hyrule. Is the upcoming release of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD more than just a coincidence?
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Beautiful Woman Talks to the Bartender

A beautiful woman went up to the bartender in a pub and asked to speak to the manager. The bartender said he wasn't available but that he would help her. Read on to see the hilarious outcome. Sarah, a beautiful blonde, walked across the pub toward the bar and signaled...
MoviesCanyon News

“A Quiet Place II” Is Intense, Suspenseful Chills

HOLLYWOOD—It was absolutely the best movie I saw in 2019. I am referring to the spine-tingling “A Quiet Place.” I cannot recall being so unnerved in a movie theater, where I was afraid to make a sound in the theater thinking I would be the cause of those creatures that hunt through sound attacking one of the protagonists in the flick. They say there are certain movies that must have that theater experience; this is one of those flicks people.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Chernobylite Tatiana Story Trailer Reveals Chilling Beginnings

Publisher All In! Games and independent developer The Farm 51 revealed their latest nail biting story trailer for their science-fiction survival horror RPG Chernobylite during the weekends Guerrilla Collective. The game will combine free exploration, challenging combat, unique crafting and non linear storytelling when it launches this summer. In Chernobylite,...
LifestylePosted by
94.3 The Point

Show Us Your Chill Zone This Summer & Win

Summer is here and there's no better time to CHILL. Tap our app and submit a photo of your Chill Zone this summer to cool off with a chiller Coors Lite Prize Pack. Send us photos of your backyard happy hours, your pool selfies, and your weekend boat trips. Wherever and whenever you find yourself in your happy place, we want to see it.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Frozenheim Preview – Vikings and Chill

Ah! To be a Viking! The sound of the oars, the swill of mead in your goblet, the longhouse alive with tales of conquest and plunder. Sometimes it feels like Vikings have become the new zombies, ever present, especially in video games (note to developers, when you release your Viking zombie game, I want a cut). Into a very crowded party comes Frozenheim, a combination platter of city building, real-time strategy and a few role-playing elements as well.
Lifestyleresidencestyle.com

Elegear Arc-chill cooling comforter Blanket

Sometimes the weather gets uncomfortable, especially during the summer season. The high temperatures make it difficult for you to fall asleep, and therefore your nights become long. However, things can be different with the Elegear arc-chill cooling comforter. The comforter is made of a strong fabric and boasts a geometric pattern, and you can trust it for a great cooling effect. In addition, Elegear cooling comforter is hypo-allergic, and therefore, they are ideal for both adults and children. Elegear is gray and has a size of 79 by 86 inches. Here are some of its outstanding features and benefits.
RecipesCape Gazette

Weekend Specials at The Nook

Good morning Neighbors! Come spend this beautiful weekend with The Nook and try our new recipes!. A special treat for you: we have added Crème Brûlée to our dessert menu!
Food & DrinksPosted by
MyChesCo

Beat the Heat with a Chilled Beverage

Hardly anything beats a cold, refreshing drink on a hot day. This Fizzy Orange Pineapple Punch provides a chilling moment of relaxation with the sweetness of orange and pineapple combined with the cool flavor of orange sherbet. Find more drink recipes at Culinary.net. Fizzy Orange Pineapple Punch. 1 can (46...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Storytelling Festival returns with chilling, thrilling tales

The 18th annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival will be held July 23-24 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center, beginning with scary storytelling Friday at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8 for individuals or $15 for a household. Registration is required through thepumphouse.org or by calling 608-785-1432. All ages are welcome...