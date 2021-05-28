Cancel
MLB

Rockies need to use or lose Chacin

By Purple Row
chatsports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not exactly breaking news to say the Rockies bullpen is not good. The question is what to do about it. The answer — use or lose Jhoulys Chacin. Just to provided updated stats on the relief corps, the Rockies have the worst ERA in the NL and second-worst in baseball at 5.46. They are tied for second-worst WAR at -0.7 and tied for third in the majors for most losses with 12. They rank No. 25 in strikeouts per nine innings at 8.71 and are No. 26 in walks per nine innings at 4.57.

MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 5/17 - Monkey Knife Fight

Monday has a lighter schedule in Major League Baseball, with nine games but Monkey Knife Fight has contests for all of them, offering lots of opportunities to play and win. Ace starters Gerrit Cole, Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, and Walker Buehler are on the mound. Texas’ Jordan Lyles (6.63 ERA)...
MLBMLB

Rockies lefty Rolison promoted to Triple-A

DENVER -- Left-handed starter Ryan Rolison, the Rockies' No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and the organization’s highest-rated pitcher, has been promoted from Double-A Hartford to Triple-A Albuquerque, Rockies assistant general manager of player development Zach Wilson said Monday. Rolison, 23, was a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2018...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Rockies extend Rangers’ losing streak to seven games

Ryan McMahon scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning and the Colorado Rockies handed the Texas Rangers their seventh straight loss with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday. Yonathan Daza had three hits and drove in a run for Colorado, which has won two in row following a five-game losing streak. Mychal Givens (2-2) earned the victory.
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rangers face Rockies looking to end historic losing streak

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is exercising patience with his struggling ballclub, which continues a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. The Rangers' road losing streak reached 13 games with Tuesday's 3-2 loss in 11 innings. Ryan McMahon scored from third base on a wild pitch...
MLBdawsoncountyjournal.com

Rockies lose to Marlins, 6-2, fall to 4-23 on the road

There was a play in the third inning of the Rockies’ latest road loss that symbolized their ongoing futility. With one out and Raimel Tapia on first, Garrett Hampson scorched a ball to left field. It looked like a certain extra-base hit. Until it wasn’t. Miami’s Corey Dickerson, the former Rockie, made a brilliant, running catch and relayed the ball back to first, doubling up Tapia.
MLBGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Grand Junction Rockies lose second straight

The Grand Junction Rockies' bats woke up too late Saturday night in a 7-5 loss to Idaho Falls at Suplizio Field. The Chukars' Austin Dubsky allowed only one run on three hits in six inningsm keeping the Rockies (7-12) off balance. Daniel Martins-Molinari had an RBI double, Chuck Steele an RBI single and Alexis Monge an RBI triple in Idaho Falls' three-run second inning.
MLBallfans.co

Rockies lose again on the road, swept by Reds

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Rockies take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Padres

San Diego Padres (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-41, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +134, Padres -154; over/under is 11...
MLBSterling Journal-Advocate

Austin Gomber, the Rockies’ best pitcher, dominates Padres in 3-2 win

Left-hander Austin Gomber has become the Rockies’ best pitcher. At least in the here and now. He proved it again Monday night, throwing eight shutout innings in Colorado’s 3-2 win over San Diego at Coors Field. Gomber allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none. The Padres, who didn’t...
MLBGazette

Colorado Rockies pick up a win on the back of another dominant Austin Gomber start

DENVER — A flip switched for Austin Gomber after he went to St. Louis in early May to face the team that drafted him and developed him into a major league pitcher. He had waited for this chance to be a consistent starter, quietly lurking in the shadows for his entire baseball career. He got the chance with the Rockies this season, after he was traded in exchange for Nolan Arenado. But he had to be patient again, as his outings at the beginning of the season didn’t live up to his expectations.
MLBdenversun.com

Austin Gomber, Rockies keep struggling Padres on skids

Austin Gomber tossed eight scoreless innings, C.J. Cron homered, and the host Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 in Denver on Monday night. Gomber (6-5) held San Diego to just three hits and had a single in matching his longest outing of the season. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter.
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies 3, Padres 2: Austin Gomber enjoys continued success at home

On a hot summer night at Coors Field, Austin Gomber put on a show for the Colorado Rockies faithful, earning the win against the San Diego Padres to kick off the series and homestand. Gomber continues his dominance. The story tonight was Austin Gomber. He threw eight scoreless innings, had...
MLBdailyjournal.net

McMahon HR, 4 RBIs, Rockies rally past skidding Padres 8-4

DENVER — Ryan McMahon homered, tripled and drove in four runs as the Colorado Rockies rallied from an early deficit to beat the skidding San Diego Padres 8-4 Tuesday night. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 20th home run of the season for San Diego, which has lost 11 of 15.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Colorado's Tapia puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres

San Diego Padres (38-31, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-41, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (2-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +154, Padres -179; over/under is 11...