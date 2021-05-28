Rockies need to use or lose Chacin

It’s not exactly breaking news to say the Rockies bullpen is not good. The question is what to do about it. The answer — use or lose Jhoulys Chacin. Just to provided updated stats on the relief corps, the Rockies have the worst ERA in the NL and second-worst in baseball at 5.46. They are tied for second-worst WAR at -0.7 and tied for third in the majors for most losses with 12. They rank No. 25 in strikeouts per nine innings at 8.71 and are No. 26 in walks per nine innings at 4.57.