Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Hygiene Products for Shelter
As a non-profit organization, the Evansville Rescue Mission relies on the generosity of the public in order to maintain day-to-day operations and provide services to those in need. While monetary donations are always welcome (and needed), the Rescue Mission also accepts donations in the form of specific items. For example, the kitchen accepts donated food items they can use to make meals for families in need and the homeless men who stay at the shelter. Currently, they're in need of personal hygiene products they can give to those shelter residents.my1053wjlt.com