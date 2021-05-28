Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Hygiene Products for Shelter

Our local shelters and rescues are doing the best they can to keep up with the animals coming through their doors. Unfortunately, it is kitten season which means many shelters locally are finding themselves full to the brim with cats. The Warrick County Animal Control posted a status with a photo of a sweet kitten named Effie. Effie came to them as a stray but has a lot of health problems that need to be addressed. They say with Effie's vet bills, plus the vet bills of 3 other animals, they need to raise $1,500 to pay some of them off. They need to get the vet bills paid in order to help other animals that come through their door.