Evansville, IN

Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Hygiene Products for Shelter

By Ryan O'Bryan
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 19 days ago
As a non-profit organization, the Evansville Rescue Mission relies on the generosity of the public in order to maintain day-to-day operations and provide services to those in need. While monetary donations are always welcome (and needed), the Rescue Mission also accepts donations in the form of specific items. For example, the kitchen accepts donated food items they can use to make meals for families in need and the homeless men who stay at the shelter. Currently, they're in need of personal hygiene products they can give to those shelter residents.

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

