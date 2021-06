Ten years, a decade, it’s a very long time, and yet passes in the blink of an eye. I joined Tenable ten years ago, and somehow they have not tired of me yet. I had known Ron Gula and Jack Huffard for a few years before I joined, we had tried to find a fit for me at Tenable a few times before, but in 2011 Astaro was being acquired and we decided that there was a good fit for me as the first person to fill the role of product manager at Tenable.