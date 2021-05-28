When He was Diagnosed With Brain Cancer, Cycling Kept Him Balanced
Bruce McCarthy can best be described as a classic grease-under-the-fingernails bike shop guy. As the store manager at Outspokin Bicycles in Clearwater, Florida, he can, at once, order next season's fleet of bicycles from manufacturers, ring up an in-store sale, encourage an aspiring cyclist, and change the bottom bracket on a rig in the repair stand. Being on two wheels, and making it easy for others to do the same, defines his life.