Who built it and how did it get there? In the middle of nowhere!. This video was taken by a dirt bike rider along the Continental Divide in Colorado, who stumbled upon a Vietnam memorial in the woods. Whoever did it, put a lot of time and money into it. Evidently hunters and possibly some Vets must be aware of it as there are numerous 7.62, 30.06 rounds and good luck coins on the ledges between the stones.