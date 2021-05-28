Column: Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is willing to take the heat that comes with the territory: ‘If you don’t like it, do something else for a living’

If you ever need a reminder of how fickle life in baseball can be, look back on the weekend White Sox manager Tony La Russa just experienced. On Saturday, he was questioned for his decision to have Danny Mendick sacrifice against struggling Tigers reliever Derek Holland with runners on first and second. The bunt didn’t work in what turned out to be a 4-3 Sox loss. It was more fuel to criticize La Russa, who also has been scrutinized for his handling of Yermin Mercedes’ home run on a 3-0 count in the ninth inning of a blowout win over the Twins and for not knowing a pitcher doesn’t have to be the designated runner on base to start extra innings.