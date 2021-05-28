Cancel
Column: Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is willing to take the heat that comes with the territory: ‘If you don’t like it, do something else for a living’

By Chicago Tribune
chatsports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Tony La Russa experiment is going about as well as the Chicago White Sox could have expected. The Sox entered Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in first place in the American League Central, having survived injuries to one of their biggest stars in Eloy Jiménez and a budding star in Luis Robert.

MLBPosted by
Audacy

Twitter ate up White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s ‘Southside’ look, complete with sideways cap

(AUDACY) The White Sox debuted their much-anticipated City Connect alternate uniforms Saturday, taking the field for their matinee against the Detroit Tigers wearing black, pinstriped threads with “Southside” styled in gothic script across the chest. That’s admittedly a tough look for a 76-year-old manager to pull off, but Tony La Russa seemed to embrace it, channeling his inner teenager by angling his hat sideways a la Fernando Rodney.
MLBbirminghamnews.net

Tony La Russa goes for history as White Sox host Tigers

Tony La Russa will try to tie John McGraw for second place in all-time managerial wins when the Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. La Russa collected his 2,762nd win Thursday as the White Sox pulled away for a 4-1 victory in the series opener against Detroit. The 76-year-old skipper's next win will match McGraw, who won 2,763 games during a Hall of Fame career that spanned from 1899 to 1932.
MLBAthletics Nation

Manager Bob Melvin passes Tony La Russa for most wins in Oakland A’s history

The Oakland A’s record books got a new leader on Tuesday, in the category of wins by a manager. With the team’s victory over the Seattle Mariners, skipper Bob Melvin earned his 799th win with the A’s, passing Tony La Russa for the most in Oakland history since the organization moved to the Bay Area in 1968. The franchise record belongs to Connie Mack, who spent 50 years managing the Philadelphia Athletics.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Tony La Russa moves to second in MLB wins

Tony La Russa went to his bullpen to get the final six outs of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Tigers. The move paid off as Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks were each able to retire the side and lock down a 3-0 victory. With the Chicago White Sox victory, Tony La Russa surpassed John McGraw for sole possession of second place in major league history with 2,764 wins.
MLBchatsports.com

Column: Tony La Russa is 1 win from tying John McGraw for 2nd place on the all-time managerial win list. A look at how it all began for the Chicago White Sox skipper.

As he embarked on a major-league managing career in the summer of 1979, 34-year-old Tony La Russa knew he would have to alter his style a bit to conform to his job. “One of the things I’m going to have to do is learn to control my temper,” La Russa said. “I’ve made moves in anger that I might not have made otherwise. You lose your temper, and you lose your good sense.”
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

A weekend of extremes for White Sox skipper Tony La Russa

If you ever need a reminder of how fickle life in baseball can be, look back on the weekend White Sox manager Tony La Russa just experienced. On Saturday, he was questioned for his decision to have Danny Mendick sacrifice against struggling Tigers reliever Derek Holland with runners on first and second. The bunt didn’t work in what turned out to be a 4-3 Sox loss. It was more fuel to criticize La Russa, who also has been scrutinized for his handling of Yermin Mercedes’ home run on a 3-0 count in the ninth inning of a blowout win over the Twins and for not knowing a pitcher doesn’t have to be the designated runner on base to start extra innings.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers series, including why Yasmani Grandal’s 0-for-4 day stood out and a spotlight on Tony La Russa’s strategy

Four takeaways from the series at Guaranteed Rate Field in which the Chicago White Sox won three of four games against the Detroit Tigers. 1. Tony La Russa’s milestone weekend highlighted the decisions a manager has to make. Adam Engel had his jersey taken out of the laundry Sunday so White Sox manager Tony La Russa could sign it. “It means a lot to me,” Engel said after Sunday’s 3-0 win. It ...
MLBChicago Tribune

Eloy Jiménez is medically cleared to resume baseball activities, but Tony La Russa preaches ‘patience, patience, patience’ for Chicago White Sox outfielder

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa called Eloy Jiménez on Monday as word spread that the left fielder had been medically cleared to resume baseball activities. “He was congratulating the guys on hanging in there, playing well and letting us know he’s excited about beginning the baseball activities and (said), ‘We’ll see you soon,’ ” La Russa said during a conference call Monday. “And I went, ‘Whoops. Soon? No, no. Patience, patience, patience. We’ve got a lot of season left.’
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox: Could Tony La Russa be the AL Manager of the Year?

CHICAGO - MAY 16: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox makes a pitching change against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning on May 16, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) We live in very odd times, so...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Nick Madrigal has season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring. ‘It’s a way to put it behind him and start fresh,’ Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says.

Teammates dumped water and Gatorade on Nick Madrigal after the Chicago White Sox second baseman delivered the game-winning hit April 24 against the Texas Rangers. The double to right came on a two-strike pitch, a situation in which Madrigal has been particularly effective. The Sox will be without Madrigal’s production for the rest of the season after he underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his ...