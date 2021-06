Nahata further said that HFCL is planning to increase to fibre capacity by 25 per cent to 10 million fibre-kilometer per annum (fkm/pa) Telecom equipment manufacturing company HFCL is looking to expand its reach in the 5G market and expand fibre capacity, for which it has set aside Rs 200 crore as Capex for FY21. As per a report, it will use it to expand the capacity of its Hyderabad plant and modernising the Goa and Chennai facilities.