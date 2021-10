The New York Yankees lost to the Red Sox in the wild-card game for another early exit to the postseason, but baseball went on into the postseason. The Red Sox captured their second win in the five-game series, with Christian Vazquez hitting the walk-off homer in the 13th for only the 8th time a catcher has hit a walk-off hit. That aside, last night, the Houston Astros had a chance to seal the deal and get to the Championship series with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO