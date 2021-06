While the 2021 G80 may carry the same nameplate as last year's Genesis mid-size luxury sedan, it is in fact built on a completely new platform, which it shares with the company's first-ever SUV, the GV80. Since the underpinnings of the G80 are newly minted, it follows that the sedan's body shell is also fresh as well. While the outgoing G80 was a decent looker, the new one plays in a different league altogether. If you didn't know what you're looking at, you would think this low-slung beauty might be the latest Aston Martin or Jaguar. It really is that striking, both outside and in.