You'll have enough left over to slap on some excellent parts and really make something to rival Honda's personal attempts. They'd fall over in high winds, the plastic backboards will eventually become brittle due to the harsh summer sun and they weren't strong enough to be played on like the professional players do. Goalrilla lets them train on the ideal equipment so they are prepared to play their best. From childhood, high school, and college programs to your garden, Goalrilla is the sport world's toughest and most versatile sports training gear. From youth, higher school, and school programs for your garden, Goalrilla is the sports world's toughest and most versatile sports training equipment for sale Australia-wide. Today, with every weld, bolt, and piece of steel we put in our training productswe build our reputation for durable sports training gear. Today, with every weld, bolt, and part of steel we put in our own training productswe build our reputation for durable sports instruction and equiptment. The powder coated steel provides resistance to corrosion and UV rays.