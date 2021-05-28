Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Wood and Jake McGee get their World Series rings today

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and happy Friday. It's a special day for a pair of San Francisco Giants pitchers, even if it's a special day for reasons that will make Giants fans not too happy. Lefties Alex Wood and Jake McGee will receive their 2020 World Series rings from the Los Angeles Dodgers today.

www.dailydodgers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mcgee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Logs fifth hold

McGee pitched a perfect inning and struck out two to earn a hold in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. With five holds and a save in his last six outings, it's fair to say McGee has swapped into the setup role while Tyler Rogers has a firmer grip as the closer. For the year, McGee has a 4.01 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB across 24.2 innings. He began the year as the closer and went 12-for-14 in save chances. The southpaw may continue to get ninth-inning assignments based on matchups, but Rogers has been more effective overall.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Alex Wood's off night sinks Giants, Mike Yastrzemski leaves with thumb injury

Alex Wood wasn’t sharp Tuesday. His command was off. His slider seemed to wind up everywhere but the strike zone. This is unlike the left-hander, who is known for working quickly and throwing strikes, and his poor night sunk the Giants’ chances of extending their winning streak to five. He gave up seven runs and the Angels ran away with an 8-1 victory at Oracle Park.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Alex Wood: Another four earned runs

Wood allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision. Wood limited the Rangers for much of his start, but he fell apart in the sixth inning to spoil the effort. He began the frame by walking two of the first three batters he faced and was pulled after surrendering a double to bring one runner home. The two inherited runners were also allowed to score. As a result, Wood has now allowed 15 earned runs across his last 15 innings in the span of three starts, inflating his ERA to 3.79 for the season.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Cruises to easy save

McGee struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over the Diamondbacks. McGee needed just nine pitches to make quick work of the Diamondbacks and finish off the 5-2 victory. He's now converted 13 of 15 save chances this season and owns a 3.49 ERA. He's yet to be charged with an earned run in June.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Alex Wood: Fans seven in win

Wood (6-3) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Diamondbacks. After allowing 15 runs in as many innings over his last three starts, Wood turned in his first quality start since May 21. All the damage against him came from Carson Kelly, who knocked an RBI double in the fourth inning and later took Wood deep for a solo shot. The 30-year-old lefty lowered his season ERA to 3.71 and earned his first win since May 16. Wood is projected to face the Phillies at home this weekend.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Dylan Cease, Starling Marte, Alex Wood

Welcome to the Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers article for Week 10 (6/7-6/13). I will be covering some of the hottest and coldest players in baseball over the last week. This weekly column aims to provide insight into the featured players’ success and/or struggles. We’ll discover if their recent performances have any staying power or if it was just a flash in the pan.
NFLvoticle.com

World Series 2021: How To See, Stream Rays Vs. Dodgers Game 6 Today On Fox

You'll have enough left over to slap on some excellent parts and really make something to rival Honda's personal attempts. They'd fall over in high winds, the plastic backboards will eventually become brittle due to the harsh summer sun and they weren't strong enough to be played on like the professional players do. Goalrilla lets them train on the ideal equipment so they are prepared to play their best. From childhood, high school, and college programs to your garden, Goalrilla is the sport world's toughest and most versatile sports training gear. From youth, higher school, and school programs for your garden, Goalrilla is the sports world's toughest and most versatile sports training equipment for sale Australia-wide. Today, with every weld, bolt, and piece of steel we put in our training productswe build our reputation for durable sports training gear. Today, with every weld, bolt, and part of steel we put in our own training productswe build our reputation for durable sports instruction and equiptment. The powder coated steel provides resistance to corrosion and UV rays.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers 2020 World Series Ring Lands in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 2020 World Series, National League West, Will Smith, A. J. Pollock, Atlanta, St. Louis Cardinals, Jimmy Nelson. The Dodgers are reigning World Series champions. And while the celebrations and hardware from the 2020 playoff run are all done...
MLBPosted by
12up

Chicago Cubs fan favorite Ben Zobrist selling World Series ring

Back in 2016, Ben Zobrist and the Chicago Cubs broke the unreal curse for the team and took home the World Series title. That season, Zobrist was named WS MVP. He's a club legend for that and fans love him. However, in some incredibly surprising news, it's been revealed that...
MLBPosted by
newschain

World Series Value

Joe Pisapia & Matt Striker discuss whether the Dodgers, Padres, Mets, or Rays have the best value to win the World Series.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: David Price Auctioned World Series Ring Due To Not Playing

When the Los Angeles Dodgers received their 2020 World Series rings, David Price revealed he would be auctioning his fine piece of jewelry to benefit The Players Alliance. The group was formed last year to create an inclusive culture within baseball, "where differences are leveraged to elevate racial equality and provide greater opportunities for the Black community, both in our game and the places we live in, play in, and care about most.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Shared Message With Marwin González After Series Vs. Yankees

Marwin González put together a noteworthy series against the New York Yankees over the weekend, and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was happy to see the versatile utility man excel. González, who entered Boston’s game against the Miami Marlins on Monday with a .203 batting average, was 4-for-11 in...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers 2021 ‘Who is?’ series: Alex Barrett a valuable depth piece

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Alex Barrett (64) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. The 49ers seem to like defensive end Alex Barrett for a depth commodity, and that’s the role they hope he plays over the course of 2021. The San Francisco 49ers were forced to play reserve...