Column: Do’s and don’ts for Chicago baseball fans now that the Cubs and White Sox are (almost) all the way back

Abreu is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins. Abreu was involved in a scary collision with Hunter Dozier along the first base line Friday and exited the game, but he was right back in the lineup the next day and went 2-for-4 in both weekend games against the Royals. Given that he looked clearly healthy over the weekend, it appears as though his off day Monday is a routine one. Andrew Vaughn will start at first base in his absence, with Leury Garcia starting in left field.