Column: Do’s and don’ts for Chicago baseball fans now that the Cubs and White Sox are (almost) all the way back
The White Sox are in first place, the Cubs are in a tight race with the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals and ballparks are filling up fast. Attending games with 25% capacity was a huge step toward normalcy — and, you know, fun. With 60% capacity in effect at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field and 100% on the horizon, the chance to see one’s favorite team and high-five like-minded strangers is like winning the sports lottery.www.chatsports.com