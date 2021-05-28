Cancel
Column: Do’s and don’ts for Chicago baseball fans now that the Cubs and White Sox are (almost) all the way back

By Chicago Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White Sox are in first place, the Cubs are in a tight race with the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals and ballparks are filling up fast. Attending games with 25% capacity was a huge step toward normalcy — and, you know, fun. With 60% capacity in effect at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field and 100% on the horizon, the chance to see one’s favorite team and high-five like-minded strangers is like winning the sports lottery.

MLBHuron Daily Tribune

Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. ... I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.”
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Missing series with ankle issue

Abreu will missing the White Sox's weekday series against the Twins due to left ankle inflammation but is expected to return over the weekend against the Yankees, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Abreu has been involved in a pair of collisions over the last three days. He didn't miss...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Day off Monday

Abreu is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins. Abreu was involved in a scary collision with Hunter Dozier along the first base line Friday and exited the game, but he was right back in the lineup the next day and went 2-for-4 in both weekend games against the Royals. Given that he looked clearly healthy over the weekend, it appears as though his off day Monday is a routine one. Andrew Vaughn will start at first base in his absence, with Leury Garcia starting in left field.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
MLBabcnews4.com

It's too early: MLB power rankings week 6

(Bally Sports) – Welcome to the only MLB Power Rankings (that we know of) that admits its own limitations because it's just too early! And yet, we will persist with the rankings, because that's what we do. When won't it be "too early"? We'll let you know! There's a different No. 1 team for the second straight week. Doesn't anyone want the title? Let's get on with week six of the MLB season.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Bucs claim INF off waivers from Cubs, DFA Stokes Jr.

The Pirates have claimed an infielder off waiver from the Chicago Cubs and have designated Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment. The Bucs have picked up 29-year-old switch hitter Ildemaro Vargas. Vargas went 3 for 21 in nine games with the Cubs this season before being DFA’ed by Chicago, making three...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Madrigal hitting second Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal will bat second in Monday's series opener against left-hander J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins. Madrigal was the No. 9 hitter on Sunday and he managed to go 1-for-4 to end a three-game drought at the plate. Yermin Mercedes will bat cleanup on Monday in place of a resting Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn will hit fifth.
MLBPosted by
ESPN 1170 AM

Chicago Cubs and White Sox Both In First Place On June 1st

Chicago sports fans woke up today with BOTH the White Sox and the Cubs in first place in their divisions, the American League Central and the National League Central-- respectively. The Chicago Cubs have been red hot lately and have not lost back to back games since early May. The...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Billy Hamilton deserves all of the love

Not many people were expecting much from Billy Hamilton in his Chicago White Sox tenure. He was seen as the guy who has a tremendous amount of speed that can also play defense. He was someone that folks were even mad about being on the roster. Well, over the last few weeks, Billy has gone from that guy to a fan favorite for a variety of different reasons. He has become a clear difference-maker more than once this season.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Tim Anderson (allergies) back in White Sox lineup vs. Indians

Shortstop Tim Anderson is back in the Chicago White Sox starting lineup for their game against the host Cleveland Indians Tuesday night. Anderson, 27, was forced to miss the nightcap of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland -- a 3-1 White Sox loss -- because of an allergy-induced headache. He was 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Chicago's 8-6 win in eight innings in the opener.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs still don’t know what they have in Zach Davies

A dozen starts into his Chicago Cubs career, there’s been some positives and some not-so-great aspects when it comes to right-hander Zach Davies. One one hand, prior to Thursday’s 7-2 loss, he’d allowed three or fewer earned runs in six consecutive starts. But on the other, he’s pitched past the fifth inning in just one-quarter of his outings this season, which, over time, adds a lot of innings to the workloads of the guys in the bullpen.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: He’s Back.

Tonight, the Cubs have a chance at taking a series from the Padres (good), remaining in first place regardless of what the Cardinals do (good-er), and moving to eight games over .500 for the first time this season (good-est). And they’ll attempt it all with Kyle Hendricks on the mound...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

2021 MLB All-Star Voting Rules for Chicago Cubs Fans

2021 MLB All-Star voting rules for Cubs fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is still more than a month away, but it’s time for Cubs fans to start weighing in on who will be the starters on July 13 in Denver. Voting opens on Thursday, June 3 at 10:59 a.m. CT.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Don't Expect Michael Kopech's Absence to Be a Long One

Sox don't expect Michael Kopech to be sidelined long originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox aren't expecting to be without injured pitcher Michael Kopech for long. NBC Sports. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters Tuesday in Cleveland that Kopech, who landed on the injured...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 favorites for All-Star game voting

All-Star game voting opened on Thursday and the question on everyone’s mind is who from the Chicago White Sox deserves to be playing in the Midsummer Classic. The Chicago White Sox has plenty of players who deserve to be All-Stars. This will be the 91st installment of the Midsummer Classic...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Dylan Cease continues to learn the way

The Chicago White Sox pulled out a huge victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday by a final score of 3-0. It was a very nice way to close out a series win. Taking a series against the Tigers 3-1 is very important. When you are an elite baseball team, you need to go .500 or slightly better against the other elite teams and dominate the teams that are clearly lesser than you. The White Sox have done that so far this season.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox prospect Gavin Sheets soaks in all he can after joining the team from Triple-A Charlotte: ‘It’s incredible’

Gavin Sheets walked into the Chicago White Sox clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. “It was an incredible experience,” Sheets said Friday during a conference call. “The guys here were fantastic, each and every one of them came up to me, gave me a congratulations, told me hello. And walking into the coaches office and seeing (manager) Tony ...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox and Cubs lock up reliever of the month awards

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks and Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera both received the AL and NL reliever of the month awards. The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs both find themselves with very good bullpens. Liam Hendriks. Hendriks, 32, the Australian-born closer for the White Sox has been...
MLBhoiabc.com

Cubs, White Sox to move to 100% fan capacity later this month

CHICAGO (WREX) — Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field will be even louder by the end of June. On Friday, the City of Chicago approved both the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox can be at 100% capacity as early as June 11, when the state moves to Phase 5 and is fully reopened.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 surprising All-Star candidates

There is no question that this Chicago White Sox team is jam-packed with big-name All-Stars and faces of the game. This team’s value is not reliant on two or three big names alone. The Chicago White Sox are loaded with talent and there are some big-time surprises. A World Series...