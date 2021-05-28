Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Three Killed, One Critically Injured In Apparent CT Murder-Suicide, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A54yA_0aEZVCTV00
Three people were killed and another critically injured during an apparent murder-suicide in Windsor Locks. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Three people were killed and another critically injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Connecticut.

The incident took place around 1 a.m., Friday, May 29, in Hartford County.

Police received a report of multiple people shot in Windsor Locks, on Lownds Drive.

Officers arrive and cleared the home for potential threats and victims, said Windsor Locks PD Lt. Paul Cherniack.

A search of the home found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds with no signs of life, Cherniack said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A fourth person was located in the residence and was suffering from gunshot wounds as well.

The victim, an adult female, was alive and immediately transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery, he added.

Another person was located unharmed.

"This person is not a suspect at this time," Cherniack said. "The assailant is believed to be among the deceased."

During an early-morning press conference, Cherniack said the victims included an adult couple and their adult stepchildren, but police were still working to confirm the relationships of those involved.

“This is stunning for all of us as well to see three people deceased in one apartment like that in Windsor Locks, that doesn’t usually happen up here, so we’re sorting through it as well,” Cherniack said.

Cherniack said police remained at the apartment while detectives obtained a search warrant to continue processing the scene.

State police detectives will help collect and process evidence and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected later Friday morning.

Investigators were still trying to locate the family of one of the victims to notify them of the incident early Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
107K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford County, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
County
Hartford County, CT
City
Windsor Locks, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police#Ct#Windsor Locks Pd Lt#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Cliffside Park, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Cliffside Park Officer Injured In Crash

An off-duty Cliffside Park police officer was injured when a driver suddenly pulled in front of his motorcycle Tuesday night, authorities said. The 30-year-old officer was headed south in the 400 block of Gorge Road near Park Avenue when a local resident who was headed north turned into his driveway in front of him, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Teen Nabbed Breaking Into Vehicles In Fairfield County, Police Say

A teen was arrested for allegedly breaking into several vehicles in a Fairfield County neighborhood after another suspect escaped capture by ramming a police vehicle. According to Trumbull Police, Christian Vargas, age 18, of Waterbury, was apprehended around 3 a.m., on Monday, June 14, after a resident reported seeing an individual checking the doors of vehicles that were parked in their driveway at the intersection of Devellis Drive and Park Lane.
Warren County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Child Endangerment Charge For Warren County Man, 33, Who Left Toddler Alone Before, During Fire

A Warren County man accused of leaving a two-year-old boy alone in an apartment that later went up in flames has been charged with child endangerment, authorities said. The child was in the care of Delvin A. Montes-Funez, 33, who allegedly left him alone in an upstairs bedroom at 116 Main St. in Hackettstown before the building caught fire just before 1 p.m. on June 1, authorities said.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Wayne Mechanic, 23, Indicted In Crash Death Of Paterson Motorist

A 23-year-old mechanic from Wayne was indicted on death by auto and vehicular homicide charges for a crash last summer that killed a Paterson man, authorities announced. Asante Cugliari was drunk and under the influence of pot when he sped through a stop sign and his Hyundai Genesis T-boned a Dodge Charger near the 10th Avenue circle at Route 20 shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 9, the indictment returned in Paterson alleges.
Haworth, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Haworth Couple Hospitalized In Deck Mishap

A Haworth couple were hospitalized after a deck rail at their home gave way, authorities said. The Paulson Place couple, both in their mid-60s, fell five or so feet in the mishap shortly after 6:30 p.m., Detective Sgt. James Morgan said. Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center –...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

RACIAL ATTACK: Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Brutally Beaten By 10 Men

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was hospitalized after being beaten by a group of 10 men in a racially-motivated attack over the weekend, authorities said. The 42-year-old white officer was bleeding form his head and face when his colleagues were flagged down near Grove Street and Newark Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

2 Reported Seriously Hurt In South Jersey House Fire

At least two people were reported seriously injured as firefighters fought a blaze in South Jersey, authorities said. A house fire at 507 E. Main St. in Wrightstown was reported early Tuesday afternoon. One victim of the serious fire suffered burns, initial reports said. The person was taken to the...
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Car Flips In South Jersey, 2 People Airlifted To Hospital

A car flipped over onto its roof, trapping two people in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon at South Church Street and Gaither Driver in Mount Laurel Township, reports said. Two people were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters and EMS crews, initial reports...
Northampton County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Northampton Man, 27, Accused Of Felony Strangulation, Aggravated Assault

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of felony strangulation, aggravated assault and several other offenses. A warrant was been issued Monday for the arrest of Patrick Robert McGary Jr., 27, who has been charged with felony strangulation as well as misdemeanor offenses of terroristic threats, simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment, according to the Palmer Township Police Department.