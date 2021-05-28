Three Killed, One Critically Injured In Apparent CT Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Three people were killed and another critically injured during an apparent murder-suicide in Windsor Locks. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Three people were killed and another critically injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Connecticut.

The incident took place around 1 a.m., Friday, May 29, in Hartford County.

Police received a report of multiple people shot in Windsor Locks, on Lownds Drive.

Officers arrive and cleared the home for potential threats and victims, said Windsor Locks PD Lt. Paul Cherniack.

A search of the home found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds with no signs of life, Cherniack said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A fourth person was located in the residence and was suffering from gunshot wounds as well.

The victim, an adult female, was alive and immediately transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery, he added.

Another person was located unharmed.

"This person is not a suspect at this time," Cherniack said. "The assailant is believed to be among the deceased."

During an early-morning press conference, Cherniack said the victims included an adult couple and their adult stepchildren, but police were still working to confirm the relationships of those involved.

“This is stunning for all of us as well to see three people deceased in one apartment like that in Windsor Locks, that doesn’t usually happen up here, so we’re sorting through it as well,” Cherniack said.

Cherniack said police remained at the apartment while detectives obtained a search warrant to continue processing the scene.

State police detectives will help collect and process evidence and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected later Friday morning.

Investigators were still trying to locate the family of one of the victims to notify them of the incident early Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

