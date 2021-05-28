Cancel
POTUS

Biden And Putin To Meet Next Month In Geneva

 28 days ago

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Geneva on June 16 for their first summit. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR White House correspondent Scott Detrow. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

