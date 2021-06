Frankie Celenza is an NYU Tisch grad, who has garnered so much success since his 2009 graduation that they've immortalized him on their site. According to their overview, he is a "mastermind" and "star of the New York Emmy Award Winning series 'Frankie Cooks'" who got his start in cooking while reconnecting with old family during college and hosting dinner parties for his classmates. And while he went to school for recording music, he said it instilled "the entrepreneurial spirit in me from day one," teaching him how to get heard.