My neighbour has installed a new blockpaving drive outside his house, which is on a pronounced slope. my double garage is below their lowest point and so the entire area( 50M2) will discharge in front of my garage.I have asked the neighbour to install a drainage channel to pick up most of the run off, but this has fallen on deaf ears. i don't believe he is allowed to do this. I have a drainage channel in front of my garage front to cope with my drive run off. I am afraid that heavy downpours will flood my garage.Is there any solicitors here who could give some advice?