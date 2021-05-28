Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by proven model that nailed Josh Allen's big season

Thanks to his 2,000-yard rushing season last year, Derrick Henry was the Fantasy football MVP in addition to being the Offensive Player of the Year. But predicting who will score the most points in the 2021 Fantasy football season is anyone's guess as history has taught us not to expect a repeat season from Henry. Christian McCaffrey topped all Fantasy players in 2019 while Todd Gurley did so the year prior, so you can't necessarily use past performance as a predictor of future success when getting ready for your Fantasy football drafts.