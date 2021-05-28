Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

2021 French Open women's odds, picks, best predictions: International tennis expert avoiding Aryna Sabalenka

By CBS Sports Staff
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite third-ranked Simona Halep's withdrawal due to injury, the 2021 French Open at Paris will feature some of the best women's tennis players in the world. Among them will be Ashley Barty, who won the 2019 French Open, and Iga Swiatek, who won last year's event. Action began Monday with qualifiers that will set the 2021 French Open bracket before main-draw play begins Sunday at Roland-Garros.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#U S Open#Roland Garros#Jelena#U S Classic#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Australian Open
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisstirlingnews.co.uk

Poor display sees Aryna Sabalenka beaten as French Open loses top three seeds

Aryna Sabalenka’s error-strewn exit to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has left the French Open without its top three women’s seeds inside the first week. World number one Ashleigh Barty was forced to retire through injury during her second-round match, which followed the much-publicised withdrawal of Naomi Osaka. Sabalenka has been one of...
Tennisdailyjournal.net

Early departure: Aryna Sabalenka upset at French Open

PARIS — The early departure of seeded players in the women’s tournament continued at the French Open as third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Friday in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam. The women’s side at Roland Garros is now without its top three seeds...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

ATP Lyon Open Day 3 Predictions Including Gael Monfils vs Lloyd Harris

With the French Open now just a week away, every player in the draw at the ATP Lyon Open will surely be determined to make their mark. Day three features eight matches on the schedule and, as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti. But who will book their place in the second round?
Geneva, INdailyjournal.net

Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva

GENEVA — Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday. Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva where persistent rain has fallen for several days and is forecast through the weekend.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Serena Williams secures place in last 16 of Emilia-Romagna Open

Serena Williams overcame a shaky start to power into the last 16 of the Emilia-Romagna Open at the expense of 17-year-old qualifying wildcard Lisa Pigato. World number 572 Pigato produced three superb winners to break the 23-time grand slam winner in the first game of their first-round match in Parma but Williams soon recovered.
TennisWiredpr News

2021 French Open men’s quarterfinals, predictions: tennis experts Djokovic vs. Berrettini has revealed his chances

Novak Djokovic, the world’s 1st male tennis player, faces an interesting challenge in the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open. Djokovic, who is also No. 1 on the field, will face No. 9 Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals. The match is set for Wednesday at 2pm at Roland Garros. While nothing is certain, the winner is on his way to facing Rafael Nadal, the previous favorite of the tournament, in the next round.