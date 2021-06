Colette Casey appears to be gearing up to pass, instead unleashing a long range bomb that hits the posts top shelf for the goals. Our girls play of the week is an absolutely long range missile on the pitch. Waubonsie’s Colette Casey picks up the ball and looks like she’ll chip it into the box, right? Nah… more like into the back of the net. Like a golfer simply trying to reach the green, she dunks in the hole in one and steers the Warriors to a win and earns herself the Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.