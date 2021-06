Advice needed pls . Hubby got so angry with me tonight, our daughter asked him to play out front with her after dinner and he said no, she got really upset and. So I said I would take her out. At this point he was so angry with me and said he knew that I was thinking to myself how bad he was to not take her out but that he was happy to take her . I remained calm and said I wasn't thinking that .but when he then back track to say he was happy to take her out and that he didn't say he wouldn't take her out that made me annoyed as it was lies ! So I asked daughter in front of him( I know shouldn't have done that) why she was upset and she said cause daddy said he wouldnt take me out to play (now I know I was hearing right). He has did this a lot in our relationship , basically said something. To upset me and 2 mins later denied saying it.