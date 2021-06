Dear Annie: A few years ago, after many, many years of going to doctors and having tests done, I found out that I am disabled. The only problem is that I don’t LOOK disabled. I’m a young person, and the disability I suffer from is invisible. I often feel symptoms of imposter syndrome due to this, and I deny myself help. I have abandoned trying to find medicines that could help me because my body has proven to be resistant to many pain medications. I do not use my cane, and I surely won’t use the assistance of a wheelchair, should I need it.