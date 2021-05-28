Softcult: "You don't have to be part of the rat race; you can find your own way"

Replay: Has the fixation on replicating a film's look become another form of gear addiction?. Anyone who's even thought about being involved in film or TV has, at some point, asked about the equipment used to shoot a piece of footage that they find particularly aspirational. We're never likely to grow out of asking about cameras, of course, and lenses have also become a recent target of keen interest for people looking to duplicate someone else's look. Let's overlook, for a moment, the artistic validity of duplication, since we're discussing a field of commercial art in which it's often necessary to produce results to order without (much) consideration of the artistic merits of the approach that's been asked for. It's commonplace to be shown an example of a photographic style and be asked if it's achievable in the current circumstances. Ignoring the reality that the requested effect is often not reliably achievable, the safest approach is to do exactly what's asked for: to copy as closely as possible.