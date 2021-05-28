As the last original Eagle, Glen Strickland says goodbye after 43 years coaching tennis at Osbourn High School

Glen Strickland grabs a broom and starts pushing water off the court he will use for the first day of Osbourn High School’s boys tennis practice. He prefers this court because it is closest to the entrance gate and the school, but no other court requires Strickland’s attention anyway. Confirmation of that came a few moments earlier when Nelson Palacios handed his completed paperwork to the school’s athletic trainer, Jeane Ryder. Ryder checked everything and then told Strickland it was official. He has his team. All two of them. Practice could begin.