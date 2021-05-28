Cancel
Waterparks have dropped a new video for ‘Violet!’

upsetmagazine.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterparks have dropped a new video for ‘Violet!’. The track is from the band’s new album ‘Greatest Hits’, released last week, which will be accompanied by a bunch of just-announced UK tour dates later this year:. AUGUST 2021. 30 GLASGOW King Tuts. 31 LEEDS Key Club. SEPTEMBER 2021. 02 LONDON...

www.upsetmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterparks#Violet#Tufnell Park#Temple Newsam#Glasgow
