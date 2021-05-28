Waterparks have dropped a new video for ‘Violet!’

Fed up of a year of being stuck inside? Fancy a bit of disorganised mayhem? You’re in luck. Waterparks are back, and they’re better than ever. There's only one place to start with Waterparks, and that's the hair. "Changing hair colour is like an indication that the seasons are changing, or like when the groundhog sees its shadow," goes the explanation from the band for the constant colour evolution. Leaning right into the camera, Awsten Knight, he of the famous (and fabulous) hair shouts: "Yeah, THERE'S TWO MORE YEARS OF 'FANDOM'!!" before the rest of his band dissolve into giggles. Thankfully, this time around, the groundhog has happily sniffed out the good stuff, and a new age is being ushered in. So have Waterparks reached their 'Greatest Hits' era already then? Hell yeah. And then some.