The Linda Lindas have inked a record deal with Epitaph

upsetmagazine.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Linda Lindas have inked a record deal with Epitaph Records. The up-and-coming teen punk sensations - vocalist/guitarist Lucia, age 14, her 10-year-old sister Mila (vocals, drums), their 13-year-old cousin Eloise (vocals, bass), and longtime friend 16-year-old Bela (vocals, guitar) - recently took off with their track 'Racist, Sexist Boy'.

www.upsetmagazine.com
