Montreal's SUUNS will soon be back with The Witness, their fifth album and first for Joyful Noise after four records on Secretly Canadian. Now a trio of Ben Shemie, Joe Yarmush, and Liam O'Neill, the band made the record themselves during the tumult of 2020, and it's a departure from 2018's twitchy Felt. “It was a conscious decision to make the album sound like one song," says Yarmush. "We wanted to calm down a bit, even during the mixing process: our notes were simply ‘you have to settle down’. I couldn’t technically explain what I meant by that, but the songs needed to settle down. We were basically trying to hold back all the bombastic tendencies and make things sound very subtle.”