God Damn have announced their new album, 'Raw Coward'

Amel Bent is about to release a new album and this time solo! We share all the information with you. While we can currently find Amel Bent with Vitaa and Camelia Jordana on the album sister, of which we have retained five titles for you, the singer is currently working on a new opus. After Tomorrow, released in May 2019, Amel Bent is preparing to unveil her seventh project already carried by hits like “1, 2, 3” with Hatik or “Until the end” with Imen ES. And for this album, the interpreter of “My philosophy” do not refuse anything! Amel Bent has decided to surround herself with several artists such as Vitaa, Slimane, Dadju, Mosimann or Nadjee: “I’m not forbidding myself anything, because it is precisely the seventh and because I have the impression that it is also a new page which is being written and inevitably, we want to do things a little too differently” she told France Bleu.