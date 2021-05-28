Cancel
As It Is are back with their new single, 'IDGAF'

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs It Is are back with their new single, 'IDGAF'. Billed as "the first taste (a gloriously aggressive and undeniably catchy one at that) of what's to come from the band as they begin their next chapter" in a press release, the song follows on from their 2018 album, 'The Great Depression'.

