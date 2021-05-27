CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 watershed organizations awarded EGLE conservation, education grants

michigan.gov
 2021-05-27

18 watershed organizations awarded EGLE conservation, education grants. Nick Assendelft, Public Information Officer, AssendelftN@Michigan.gov, 517-388-3135. Robert Sweet, Nonpoint Source Grants Coordinator, SweetR@Michigan.gov, 517-612-9765. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today announced 18 grants totaling $600,000 for projects that will support watershed organizations with conservation and...

www.michigan.gov

