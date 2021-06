Raphael Varane is yet to respond to a contract renewal offer from Real Madrid and a move to Manchester United is becoming a growing possibility, according to reports. Varane has gone from promising talent to one of the best defenders in the world over the past decade with Madrid. He has won several honours there, as well as with his national team France, whom he helped to the World Cup in 2018. After their involvement at Euro 2020, his club future will come into the spotlight again.