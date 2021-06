Quick, pop quiz time! What dish takes less than a half-hour to cook and prep and is guaranteed to satisfy up to six adult diners, even those with hearty appetites? If you said creamy pasta with pancetta and peas, you're right. It's also a dish you can throw together at any time, considering that it's easy to keep these ingredients on hand. The components needed to make this meal are all, by varying degrees, freezer-, fridge-, or shelf-stable, so go ahead and make it a regular on the household menu.