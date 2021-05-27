Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Summer of (Self) Love: Self-Love Activities to Kick-Start Your Summer

psychreg.org
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas your self-esteem taken a knock throughout the pandemic? Perhaps you feel differently about your place in the world now. Or are you desperate for life to return to its usual busy social pace? Psychotherapist, Noel McDermott, believes the slow but steady opening up of society from the pandemic is more than a sensible public health strategy to combat the pandemic, it’s also a sensible psychological health plan. There will be a tendency to want to go for it when we are free again, but our emotions may not be in sync with that thinking. Now’s the time to slowly ease back into things – think about this as your rehabilitation time as life returns to its faster pace.

www.psychreg.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Love#Hormone#Exercise#Social Animals#Sober Help Ltd#Mental Health Works Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthConcord Monitor

Combating social anxiety disorder amidst the return to ‘normal’

Over the past year, the world adapted to virtual zoom meetings and reading facial expressions from behind masks, so it’s no surprise that social and conversational skills may be rusty for many. While the shift to a remote workplace and personal quarantine was generally challenging, it likely became a haven for those suffering from social anxiety disorder. Now, as the nation begins to return from a state of quarantine, doctors and academics alike are exploring how the return will impact those with anxiety disorders along with the general population.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Self-love brings success

Do you love yourself? Think about it. Do you really love yourself? Have you accepted everything about yourself and are satisfied with what you see and feel and know? Are there a few things you would like to change? Are there many things you want to change about yourself? Do you follow the crowd and the advertisements and think you should be something you are not?
Mental HealthThrive Global

How To Foster More Self-Love

Loving yourself is a beautiful thing. It gives you the affirmative power to nurture your needs and desires. It builds up your energy reserves so you can pursue what matters most to you. Best of all, it teaches you how to love others unconditionally. The following practices may help you to cultivate more self-love and self-compassion.
Mental HealthThrive Global

5 Things I Unlearnt About Self Love That You Need To Unlearn Too.

It’s all well and good to take a rose petal filled bath with candles and a face mask lulling you to sleep. But now it’s the next day. And the twenty thousand self-deprecating thoughts you had before getting into the bath come hurling back into your brain. Self-care is good (it certainly feels nice in the moment). But self-care without self-awareness is short-lived. And these are five reasons why.
Mental HealthHealthline

12 Tips for Overcoming Shyness (and Embracing Self-Acceptance)

If you have a lifetime of shyness under your belt, you’ve probably heard of well-intentioned guidance:. This advice, of course, often comes from people who have little (if any) experience with shyness themselves. Chronic shyness goes beyond the brief feelings of uneasiness and nervousness most people experience in certain situations, like the first day of a new job.
Healthbridgesbyepoch.com

Ensuring Loved Ones' Safety This Summer

The words “summer” and “fun” naturally go together, and all of us can remember happy summer days filled with popsicles, carnivals, fireflies, cookouts … the list goes on and on. Summer is a great time to make memories with your loved ones, but when your loved one has Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, this can seem tricky. On one hand, summer is filled with enjoyable activities that stimulate the senses, lots of sunlight and fresh air, and opportunities to socially connect. On the other hand, summer is hot and can carry inherent dangers for your senior loved one.
Dexter, MIwemu.org

Art & Soul: The Art Of Well Being - Reiki And Self-Love

This week, "Art and Soul" is about the art of well being, a conversation about ways to look at and live your life in a more emotionally balanced, peaceful way. This week, Lisa Barry talks with Denise Carbonell, a Reiki teacher and life coach from Dexter Township about the personal energy practice and one of the biggest issues most people grapple with: self-love.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

Signs Of Anxiety: 10 Symptoms Everyone Should Know

The common signs of anxiety disorders are both psychological and physical. Anxiety comes in many forms, but all the different types often have certain core features. Like many mental health problems, almost everyone experiences anxiety from time-to-time. Whether it is a problem all depends on the amount and nature of...
Mental HealthThought Catalog

Self-Love Isn’t Easy, But It’s Worth It

Self-love is one of those things that you commonly get. You don’t understand it. You feel it. Self-love is unconditional love, acceptance, and appreciation for yourself. Unconditional self-love means that no matter what you do, you will always end up loving yourself more. Self-love is a journey. Loving yourself is...
Lifestyleplayhardliveclean.com

Love Life, Love Your Heart this Summer! #PHLCJun2021

So summer vacation time is here! Yippee! Now that you have more free time on your hands, show your heart you care and focus on the health of your heart this summer!. *Give your heart a workout: Try brisk walking, running, cycling or swimming this summer, and limit your screen time!
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

NYC Girls Love These Summer Basics, But the Appeal Is Universal

It goes without saying that what the stylish citizens of NYC wear is the subject of much fascination. I think the reason has to do with the fact that New York gets all four seasons, and the people who live there must dress accordingly. (And of course, there's the fact that it's one of the fashion capitals of the world.) NYC girls need functional clothes that are also chic (and will keep you cool in the summer), so they’re a great resource to look to when you need some fresh new basics yourself and don’t know where to start.
FitnessThrive Global

Maryam Iman: “Self-love and practicing meditation”

Taking care of my body is so important to me for so many reasons so I make sure I find time to do so. I am someone who workouts daily! Now that doesn’t mean every day is an hour-long intense weight training session but at the very least go for a walk. The endorphins I get from workouts help minimize stress incredibly. At a time where taking care of our bodies is so important, I make sure I move my body daily no matter what. Whether it is rollerblading, lifting weights, or doing yoga! The other thing I can’t stress enough is eating a healthy balanced diet! I don’t eat meat and stay away from dairy as much as possible. I try my best to stay away from gluten and eat as many fresh foods as possible. Not only does it make me feel incredible but I trust I’m giving my body the proper nutrients it needs to thrive. It’s so important for me to take care of my body so I can live a healthy and happy life!
WorkoutsWTKR

Summer self-care and fitness essentials on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The summer wind is blowing in, and with it comes warmer weather, busy schedules and even a return to the office for many in the workplace. Whether you’re gearing up for a season of fun in the sun or gearing up to get back to the grind, we can’t let our health and fitness fall by the wayside as we sit by the bayside. Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess is here with tips and recommendations for a healthier daily routine, keeping your body and mind fit, making “me” time and focusing on our fitness and wellness.
Theater & Dance101 WIXX

Jessie J releases spirited “self-love anthem,” “I Want Love”

Jessie J proclaims “I Want Love” in her new single. The British hitmaker showcases her big and bold vocals in the pop banger, in which she proudly states her desires in the name of love. “I want you and me there’s no confusion/Breakin’ all our New Years resolutions/I want love,” she sings in the disco-infused track.
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This daily supplement may help lower anxiety

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examined whether the daily consumption of a prebiotic food supplement could improve overall wellbeing in a group of younger adults. The study found that those who received a daily dose of prebiotics improved mental wellbeing by reducing anxiety levels...
Kansas City, MOcosmeticimplantdentistrykc.com

Start Your Summer With A Checkup

Before you head out on your vacation (or staycation), we would like to see you and your family for a checkup visit. A routine exam is essential for maintaining good oral health, and an attractive smile too. In today’s blog, your Kansas City, MO, dentist wants to explain why you need a checkup, and what you should expect from the visit.
Yogahealthyplace.com

4 Mindful Breathing Exercises to Calm Anxiety, Gain Energy

Mindful breathing is a simple and powerful tool for enhancing mental health and wellbeing. While this may seem strange, mindful breathing can help anxiety in two opposing ways: It can calm the nervous system so we feel less anxious, and it can also lead to increased energy. Breathing mindfully can both calm us down and pep us up, countering two frustrating effects of anxiety. Add these four mindful breathing exercises to your daily life for positive, anxiety-reducing benefits.
Hair Carenewfolks.com

4 easy kid hairstyles your 5-year-old daughter will love for summer

Is there anything sweeter than your little girl’s smile on a hot summer day, gorgeous locks flowing around her face and sticking to her red cheeks? What is it about summertime that brings out the best in us all? There is something exciting, joyful, and precious about the sweet and short months of summer. There is also heat — something most parents struggle to balance with their child’s sometimes endless energy.
Mental HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

Lizzo Reveals Working Out Helps Her Maintain Her Mental Health

But did you know that training is good for your mind as well as your body? Exercising helps build muscle mass, improves cardiovascular health, and changes your overall physique. In addition, exercising regularly has significant psychological benefits and is crucial for general well-being. It is well known that training regularly...