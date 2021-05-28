Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Child Writes Letter Asking Bills QB Josh Allen For Only One Thing

By Dave Fields
Posted by 
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being one of the most popular athletes in Western New York is a tall order for any pro player and with that mantel comes lots of requests. Recently Josh Allen hosted a pizza party at a local school on his birthday and as the kids of the school wrote thank you letters to the Buffalo Bills quarterback, one kid managed to sneak in a special request.

wbuf.com
92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
606
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#Monday Night Football#Pizza Party#American Football#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why the Buffalo Bills special teams will remain in top 10

Despite losing star returner Andre Roberts, the Buffalo Bills special teams will still be a top 10 unit. In the ever-increasing war of eliminating special teams from the league, it’s getting harder and harder to find good returners who can flip field positions for you. Getting touchdowns out of your return unit is even harder to do nowadays, given the 2-man wedge rule. The Buffalo Bills special teams were some of the best in the league last year, and they will repeat that feat again, and here’s why.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

90 players in 90 days: quarterback Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills won 13 games in the pandemic-altered 2020 NFL season. While general manager Brandon Beane has built a fantastic roster with plenty of depth throughout, the team’s fortunes really turned thanks to the growth of the man drafted to be the franchise quarterback. The Bills haven’t had a...
NFL13 WHAM

Are we now closer to Josh Allen's contract extension?

Josh Allen has made it abundantly clear his focus is on being the best QB this season not about when his new deal gets done. "That’s the least most thing I’m worrying about right now," said Allen to reporters in May at the team's organized activities at Orchard Park. But...when...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among most popular jerseys in the NFL

On the football field, the Buffalo Bills posted a 13-3 record during the 2020 NFL season, earning their first AFC East Championship and first playoff victory in 25 years as the Bills would make their first appearance in the AFC Championship game since the 1993 season. After a year playing...
NFL13 WHAM

The evolution of Josh Allen

To put it lightly, Bills fans were concerned after Buffalo traded up to draft Josh Allen at seventh overall back in 2018. But what a progression since Allen's rookie year. Mike Catalana breaks down Allen's evolution over the years and the leadership he's showed both on and off the field.
NFLESPN

Bills' Josh Allen looking for ways to improve after MVP runner-up year

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen filmed an open letter to then-North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. The message, in essence, was to ignore the critics and focus on himself -- just as Allen did when he entered the league in 2018.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Bills Fantasy Football Preview: Trying to project Josh Allen's encore and Buffalo's sleeper and breakout

Record: 13 - 3 (2) WR: Stefon Diggs WR3; Cole Beasley WR26; Gabriel Davis WR56; John Brown* WR83. The Bills ran the ball on just 39.7% of their offensive plays in 2020, down from 45.7% and 46.4% in the previous two seasons. And 7% of their total rushes were scrambles by Allen. This team went from a relatively high-volume rushing game to a relatively low-volume one basically overnight as they leaned into Allen's improvements as a passer to fuel their offense. They also continue to ask Allen to make fewer downfield throws, as his average depth of target fell from 11.0 in 2018 to 8.5 yards in 2020. Adding in easier, higher-percentage throws is a good way to help your QB and to move the ball without having to rely on an inefficient running game, and it will be interesting to see how much, if at all, the Bills revert to a run-centric approach.
NFLPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Top NFL Players of 2021 List: Josh Allen Lands in TOP 10!

Our guy Josh Allen was ranked on CBS's list of 'The Top 100 NFL players in 2021.' It is crazy how much things can change in the NFL from year to year. Last year, Josh Allen wasn't even on this list. Well, at least the right Josh Allen. There is a Josh Allen that plays defensive end for the Jaguars--he made the list last year -- but, not Buffalo's Josh Allen.
NFLUSA Today

Next Gen Stats names Bills' Josh Allen among NFL's best deep-ball throwers

Once upon a time, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had everyone talking about how poor his accuracy was as a thrower. As a rookie, Allen only completed about half of his passes. Following his second-place MVP season in 2020, that all changed, but some fancy stats back that argument, too. According...
NFLUSA Today

LOOK: Jim Kelly officially passes torch to Josh Allen

In 2020, the Buffalo Bills had the best quarterback the club has sported since Jim Kelly. That guy was Josh Allen. One could say the torch was passed over. Now, it’s as official as it comes. Jill Kelly shared this image on her social media account on Twitter on Sunday....
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills Links, 6/6: What Josh Allen is doing to improve

While the Buffalo Bills and their fans have been pleased with the progress quarterback Josh Allen made in leading Buffalo to a 13-3 record and a spot in the AFC Championship, in today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we break down one specific area where Allen plans on improving in 2021: reducing his interceptions while throwing to his left.
NFLNBC Sports

Brandon Beane: Nothing to update on Josh Allen’s contract

Bills quarterback Josh Allen became eligible for a contract extension this offseason and the outlook for getting a deal done has been a frequent topic of conversation over the last few months. Neither Allen nor the Bills have made getting a deal done now an urgent priority when speaking about...
NFLBuffalo News

'Passing the Torch' football signed by Jim Kelly and Josh Allen sets Bills fans abuzz

Social media was abuzz Sunday night when Jill Kelly posted a photo of her husband and former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly with current Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The two had autographed a football with the words "Passing the Torch" above a Bills insignia. Jim Kelly's autograph was underneath to the left with an arrow pointing to the right where Allen had signed.
NFLUSA Today

B/R: Bills should now focus on extending Josh Allen

The Bills could still add to their roster this offseason. Especially since the team restructured Stefon Diggs’ contract to free up more cap space recently. Still, Bleacher Report thinks Buffalo should start looking toward the future next. Specifically, the long-term. Recently naming the one thing every NFL team should do...
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Bills’ A.J. Epenesa gets into fight with offensive lineman at OTAs after intercepting Josh Allen

Intensity is certainly not something the Buffalo Bills lack. That’s a key attribute that drove them to falling just one game shy of appearing Super Bowl LV last season, and it has not waned whatsoever in the last few months off. With OTAs now well underway in Buffalo and mandatory minicamp approaching, practices are ramping up a bit, and so are tempers. Examples of both arrived on Tuesday, when defensive end A.J. Epenesa intercepted Josh Allen and ran it back into the end zone. An impressive play by a pass rusher at the line of scrimmage, but that’s not where things ended.