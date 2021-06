I’m about to embark on my first international trip in quite some time. This means figuring out where to get a covid test. Annoying, especially that my wife and I are fully vaccinated. Getting out into the world after a long year will hopefully make up for this. This trip is a long overdue family trip to Europe. Making up for a past trip that was cancelled, using some leftover flight credit and decent fares. This means we are utilizing some old systemwide upgrades on American. Traveling internationally in 2021 is complicated, and the rules change quickly and frequently. I’ve spent far too much time of late try to keep up with changes in border procedures, as well as COVID testing requirements. Hope I can share some of the knowledge I’ve gained along the way.