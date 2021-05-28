Cancel
Peacock Reveals ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Trailer and Character Posters

By Swara Ahmed
thenerdsofcolor
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a first look at the cast of We Are Lady Parts, a new series coming to Peacock in June!. Amina (Anjana Vasan) is just a normal twenty-something Muslim woman looking for a good marriage, that is until she meets “Lady Parts,” an all Muslim women punk band that needs a lead guitarist for a crucial audition, and Amina fits the bill. Meeting Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), Bisma (Faith Omole), and Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse), along with her best friend Noor (Aiysha Hart) upends her life in ways she did not expect, and challenges her and her new friends to make discoveries about themselves as well in this rip-roaring punk rock comedy, based on the life of series creator Nida Manzoor.

thenerdsofcolor.org
